Humane Society applauds Richland Center City Council for passing ordinance

After the Richland Center City Council passed an ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats for research, the Humane Society of Wisconsin posted to their Facebook page to applaud the ordinance in response.

The organization thanked Dane4Dogs for "leading the way" and Spring Green residents.

The post claims dealers that breed dogs for painful medical experimentation are not doing this to advance medical procedures. The post continued to say that these dealers are "simply looking to line their pockets."

"This is groundbreaking, but of greater importance, this reflects the values of this community," the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.