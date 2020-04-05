Wis. National Guard sent to nursing home in Sheboygan

The Wisconsin National Guard has sent a team that includes Madison troops to a nursing home to establish a mobile testing site and perform COVID-19 specimen collection.

Included among the troops are the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.

Approximately 30 soldiers and airmen arrived early Sunday morning at the Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan.

"They tested facility staff and residents in support of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health," according to Capt. Joe Trovato.

The Wisconsin National Guard established drive-thru specimen collection for facility staff before moving inside to collect samples from residents in support of the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health.

More information on the deployment can be found here.

Local health officials identified an outbreak at the facility over the course of the past week, prompting a response from the local to the state level.

“Testing like this is prioritized from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and really what we’re trying to do is stop further spread of outbreaks of CVOID-19 within this facility,” Libby Jacobs, with the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services, said. “Having testing of both staff and residents will help us quantify and reduce further spread of COVID-19 in both the staff, residents, and within the community.”