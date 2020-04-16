Wis. Republican lawmakers vow to take 'legal action' against 'Safer at Home' extension

Wisconsin Republicans issued a scathing joint statement Thursday afternoon, calling Gov. Tony Evers' extension of the stay-at-home order as "too far" and insisting that the curve has already flattened in Wisconsin.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R- Kaukauna) along with the Assembly Republican caucus endorsed the statement, in which they vowed to act with legal and legislative actions to "deal" with the extension.

The extension, signed into law by the governor Thursday afternoon, lengthened the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26 and canceled schools for the remainder of the Spring semester.

"People are frustrated and so are we. Many citizens can’t get through to the governor’s office and have asked us to be their voice. While everyone shares the goal of protecting public health, the governor’s order goes too far. The Safer at Home order’s main intent was to flatten the curve, which we have successfully done to this point, not devastate our families," the statement from GOP leaders reads.

According to the lawmakers:



“Today’s briefing gave no actual metrics, no measurable goals, and most importantly, no clear plan to reopen going forward. The governor can’t just keep extending the date, waiting for some new knowledge to appear. We need to hear from the economic and medical experts who support his continuation of the order as appropriate for Wisconsin's circumstances and not from more politicians."



Gov. Evers, meanwhile, insists that to lift the stay-at-home order would reverse all the measures taken so far to halt the spread of COVID-19.