Wis. agricultural groups ask Evers for $50 million in relief for farmers

Wisconsin agricultural groups are rallying together to ask Gov. Tony Evers for direct cash relief for the state's farmers.

On Tuesday, eight organizations sent a letter to the governor asking for $50 million in relief to help with the "devastation that Wisconsin farmers are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis."

The groups said farmers have never experienced the type of crushing economic destruction that the pandemic has brought across the commodity markets.

"It has devastated our labor force, threatened our supply chains, created panic buying from retailers and consumers and will likely bankrupt many multi-generation farms in Wisconsin," the letter said.

The groups are asking that Evers use $50 million from the $1.9 billion committed to Wisconsin's economy through the CARES Act.

"We know that this amount will not cover the total loss to the food producers of this state, but it may sustain many farmers through the next few weeks as they regroup and reorganize their businesses and strive to keep the food supply chain intact in Wisconsin," the letter continued.

The letter also included the calculated impact COVID-19 will have on the different agricultural sectors in the state, including a $66 million loss in Wisconsin milk revenue in February and March.

Other predicted losses include over $44.4 million in the pork industry, $180-$200 million in the beef industry for 2020, $100 million for the state's potato growers in 2020, $80-$100 million in the soybean industry, in addition to significant losses in the corn and cranberry industries.

“In closing, we plead for you to consider the plight that has come upon Wisconsin’s premier industry through no fault of its own," the letter said. "Please help us sustain Wisconsin agriculture, the economic engine that drives Wisconsin’s employment. Food production cannot start and stop on a dime. The investment is too great. We fear that some of these losses will be permanent.”

The following groups signed off on the letter:



Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation



Wisconsin Corn Growers Association



Dairy Business Association



Wisconsin Soybean Association



Wisconsin Pork Association



Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association



Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association



Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE