Wis. authorities helping with endangered child incident from Minnesota

Several Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are assisting a Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Janesville Police Department are currently on Interstate 90 by mile marker 180, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They are all assisting the Scott County Sheriff's Office out of Minnesota with a missing or endangered child incident that occurred in their jurisdiction across the state border.

The scene on Interstate 90 is now secure and traffic is flowing as usual. The Rock County Sheriff's Office will have more information Saturday.