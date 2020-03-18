Wis. authorities warn lenders not to take advantage of people amid coronavirus outbreak

Wisconsin authorities are warning lenders not to take advantage of residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions issued "emergency guidance" for all payday and licensed lenders doing business in the state.

DFI cautioned lenders that they may get their license suspended or revoked if interest rates are increased, fees hiked, or any costs of borrowing jacked in response to the coronavirus crisis.

DFI further encourages lenders to reduce rates and fees as low as their expenses and sound lending practices allow.

“With 53% of Wisconsinites living paycheck-to-paycheck, people are going to need small loans to get through these hardships and many will be turning to lenders for help," according to DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld in a release.

