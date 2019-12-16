Wis. bill proposes charging porch pirates with felonies

Two Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a bill that would charge porch pirates with felonies, NBC affiliate TMJ4 reports.

This comes after a spike in thieves stealing packages from Wisconsin stoops, steps and mailboxes during this holiday season.

Rep. Bob Hutton (R-Brookfield) and Sen. David Craig (R-Big Bend) proposed the legislation last Thursday.

According to Rep. Hutton in a release:

“We need to ensure that law enforcement has the tools they need to effectively target criminals who are stealing packages from our homes … The way consumers are spending their money is rapidly shifting and our laws need to keep up with the shift toward purchasing products online."