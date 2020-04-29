Wis. couple married for 73 years dies from coronavirus six hours apart

An elderly couple in Wisconsin, married for seven decades, spent their final hours together, holding hands, before they both died from coronavirus.

Mary and Wilford Kepler, 92 and 94, died from COVID-19 related complications six hours apart at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. (Source: Kepler Family/WTMJ/CNN)

Through sickness and health, Mary and Wilford Kepler, 92 and 94, were together for 73 years. They both died Saturday from COVID-19 related complications, just six hours apart – Wilford first, then Mary.

“Our family lost the glue that held us together,” said granddaughter Natalie Lameka. “It was definitely hard, but it was bittersweet.”

The Keplers spent their final days together at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Hospital staff placed their beds beside one another, so unlike many COVID-19 patients, they had a loved one near as they died.

“They had been holding hands, and that was just heartbreaking to hear but also heartwarming to hear. We were just so thankful they were together and were aware they were together," Natalie Lameka said.

Natalie and her brother, Spencer Lameka, were the last two family members to see the Keplers. One person per one patient was allowed to visit, according to hospital rules. Other family members and loved ones called on FaceTime or used video chat software.

“They were able to say, ‘I love you,’” Natalie Lameka said. “Losing them sucks, but the way they went out is something we’re going to remember forever.”

The Keplers leave behind three children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Their family firmly believes the two are holding on to another once again in the afterlife.

The family doesn’t know how the couple contracted COVID-19. They plan to celebrate their lives sometime in the future, but no funeral arrangements have been made yet.

