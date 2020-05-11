Wis. election report finds widespread confusion, obstacles in April election

A new report issued Monday shows Wisconsin voters encountered widespread confusion and numerous obstacles while voting during April's statewide primary election.

The report, written by Wisconsin Election Protection and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI), analyzes the problems voters encountered while trying to vote in an in-person election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wisconsin voters confirmed our fears about holding an election during the coronavirus pandemic," said LWVWI Executive Director Debra Cronmiller.

Wisconsin Election Protection and the LWVWI responded to voters during the election through social media and a phone hotline. According to the report, more than 240 voters called the hotline or asked for help online.

After the election, officials said more than 700 voters responded to a request for stories of their experience. More than 100 people, most of whom were fearful about contracting COVID-19 if they voted in person, reported that they were unable to cast their ballots at all.

"The entire process was riddled with problems that made it more confusing and more difficult for Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote, leading to disenfranchisement across the entire state," Cronmiller said.

The report documents a range of problems across the state, including "major shortcomings" related to:



"The manner in which mail absentee ballots were requested, distributed, processed, completed and received, with problems such as difficulties requesting ballots, non-receipt of requested ballots, and inability to obtain witnesses for those ballots;



A critical lack of clear and consistent information for citizens on the absentee voting process, and on changes to early and in person voting;



Restrictions and limits on early voting, sudden loss of poll workers and last minute consolidation of polling places, which created barriers for those needing to vote in person; and



During in-person voting, a lack of social distancing, unsanitary polling locations, and barriers to curbside voting."

"Wisconsin forced people to choose between their health and their right to vote," said Karyn Rotker, ACLU of Wisconsin senior staff attorney. "The heartbreaking stories from voters who never received their absentee ballots or stood for hours outside of crowded polling places makes it clear that we can never again allow this mistake to be repeated."

According to the report, nearly 75 percent of respondents who did not vote requested an absentee ballot that never arrived.

A Madison voter who responded to the report said, "I am an emergency medicine doctor and have been quarantined for exposure to COVID-19. I requested an absentee ballot at least three weeks [prior to responding to the survey] and did not receive it. I could not go vote because of public health laws/rules and my own desire not to spread the infection."

The report then offered a set of recommendations aimed at reducing disenfranchisement and enhancing safety at the polls and urged state and local elections officials to develop emergency and contingency plans in case the coronavirus pandemic or another emergency continues or recurs in the future.

The report includes recommendations like voter registration improvements, better absentee voting practices, safer in-person voting options, changes to voter ID procedures, and better public access to the information needed to safely exercise the right to vote.