Wis. legislators react to State of the State address

Several state legislators issued statements following the State of the State address by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday night.

Rep. Katrina Shankland (D–Stevens Point): “Everyone deserves the confidence of fair maps and fair representation, and I am thrilled to see Governor Evers leading on this issue and highlighting it in his State of the State address. I have been a proud cosponsor of nonpartisan redistricting reform legislation every session since I was first elected, and I’m especially pleased that yesterday, the Portage County Board of Supervisors also unanimously passed a resolution to authorize a referendum, giving the people a say on the issue of fair maps.” “I frequently hear from folks about the need for nonpartisan redistricting, and I’m very proud that Portage County is letting the people weigh in on fair maps. Supervisors Meleesa Johnson and Vinnie Miresse championed the resolution, and I am grateful for their strong leadership. Supervisor Miresse said, ‘We’ve had a lot of opportunities to fix this, and now we can let the people of Wisconsin decide who’s going to represent them, rather than the other way around. Wisconsin has a long history of being a nonpartisan and purple state, and it’s time we bring that back and work together.’ “I agree with Supervisor Miresse – it’s time we work together. I am pleased to have Portage County Supervisors Vinnie Miresse and Chai Moua as my guests in the Capitol for the State of the State Address tonight as the governor continues to lead on fair maps.” “I also am pleased that Governor Evers chose to highlight the need to cap the cost of insulin. It’s unacceptable that people are forced to ration their insulin because of the exorbitant cost of their life-saving medicine. In a moral society, everyone has access to the medicine they need to stay alive and thrive. That’s why I’m proud to be a coauthor of legislation to cap the price of insulin at $100/month, and I will continue to advocate for affordable prescription medicine so no one goes without.” “Finally, we must act now to support rural development and help our farmers. I am glad Governor Evers discussed the need for us to support our family farmers, who have supported our state for generations. It’s long past time that we support them in turn. I am glad that Governor Evers recognizes the need for action and am pleased by the dedication he has shown to taking meaningful, comprehensive steps forward for our farmers and rural communities.”

State Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee): “Governor Evers demonstrated again tonight why citizens across Wisconsin elected him to lead our State. He continues to move our State in the right direction as legislative Republicans continue to try to keep up. Tonight the Governor highlighted that there is more work to do. I am proud to support the coming efforts on rural economic development and non-partisan redistricting. And, as always, I will continue to work in the legislature on issues I am passionate about, including reform to our juvenile and adult corrections systems in Wisconsin. It has been 671 days since every legislator voted to close Lincoln Hills and institute ‘The Wisconsin Model’ for juvenile corrections. As of tonight not one shovel has been put into the ground and not one juvenile moved into a new, more effective facility closer to home. It’s time to fulfill the promise we made almost two years ago. I stand with Governor Evers in getting the job done. It’s time to get to work.”

Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville): “First of all, I would like to thank Governor Evers for providing some much needed balance to the hyper-partisanship that pervaded the State Capitol prior to his election. We can all agree on the importance of good schools, good roads, clean water and high-quality, affordable health care for everyone in Wisconsin. Under the leadership of Governor Evers we worked together to increase funding for education. We have finally begun to rebuild our deteriorating infrastructure. And we will continue to fight to reign in prescription drug prices and protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. I wholeheartedly support Governor Evers’ call to finally give homeowners a break by closing the Dark Store tax loophole. Nearly two-thirds of the State Senate are sponsors of the legislation to fix the Dark Store tax scheme. Republicans continue to block a vote on this important legislation for homeowners. It’s time for Republicans to stand up to the corporate lobbyists and give homeowners a fair shake for a change.”

Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison): “Tonight, in his State of the State address, Governor Evers reflected on 2019 and looked forward to 2020, highlighting values and goals important to the people of Wisconsin. Despite obstructionist attempts by Republicans to stand in the way of his efforts to move Wisconsin forward, under Governor Evers’s leadership, we have cut taxes for middle-class families, made new investments in our public schools, and addressed our aging roads and infrastructure needs. The Governor is right when he says that the people of Wisconsin deserve elected leaders who put our families and our communities ahead of partisan politics. The Governor made it clear tonight that he and Democrats in the Legislature want to work together with Republicans on issues important to Wisconsin. We can find common ground on capping insulin prices, closing the dark store tax loophole, preventing youth vaping, and addressing homelessness – and this is just the start. I stand with Governor Evers when he says it is time to set politics aside and to work together to move our state forward.”

Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh): “Tonight, Governor Evers laid out a clear vision for Wisconsin’s future. He highlighted the opportunities we have as a state, and what we can accomplish in the remainder of the legislative session,” Rep. Hintz stated. “His agenda focuses on the issues that matter to Wisconsin families – health care costs, public education, and an economy that works for everyone. As the governor pointed out in his speech, these should be easy, bipartisan wins because they affect every legislative district in the state.” “The people of Wisconsin deserve elected officials who will show up and get to work on their behalf. With two months left in the legislative session we have the time to accomplish so much for the people we serve.” “We are at our best when we work together to get things done. It is my hope that we can take on these challenges in a bipartisan manner without being stopped by gatekeepers in Republican leadership who are more concerned with thwarting Governor Evers than creating opportunity across the state.”

Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D - West Point): “While we made great strides this past year under Governor Evers’ leadership, there is still a lot more to do,” said Senator Erpenbach. “We are ready to reach across the aisle on vital issues, such as addressing homelessness, ensuring access to affordable health care, and making sure our economy works for everyone. Wisconsinites expect their representatives to show up for them, their families, and our communities. We are ready to get to work.”

Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc): “The state of our state continues to move forward in the right direction thanks to solid, conservative policies. Thanks to the leadership of our Republican legislature and Joint Finance Committee, we have an expanding economy, vibrant job market, and continuing access to quality health care,” said Rep. Dittrich. “Our policy reforms and conservative principles have been paying off for the state but our work is far from over.” A major accomplishment this session included the conservative state budget, signed by Governor Evers, which Democrats voted against. The 2019-2021 state budget increased access to affordable health care, cut taxes by more than $400 million, made historic investments in roads and schools and expanded worker training programs. Additionally issues like adoption, suicide prevention, mental health, and water quality were addressed through bipartisan task forces. “I am focused on issues that bring people together unlike the governor who seems to focus only on Madison and Milwaukee,” said Rep. Dittrich. “Our state’s progress will not be hindered by a liberal governor who ignores rural Wisconsin, wants to expand welfare and increases spending. We cannot merely solve our state’s challenges by throwing more money at them. I am always ready to do the hard work of exploring positive solutions.”

Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo): “Governor Evers spoke tonight about the importance of having elected officials who show up and get to work. To me, getting to work means putting in the time to hear bills that our colleagues write. Getting to work means staying in session until the work is done – not until we decide we’ve done or heard enough. We need to listen even if we disagree. “One of the issues Governor Evers highlighted was agriculture. He spoke of Wisconsin’s strength as an agricultural leader, and how we need to support our farmers. Producers have contributed to Wisconsin’s economy for years, and it’s time we showed them the same support. As ranking member on the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, I agree. Our committee has held public hearings for 8 bills in the past year, despite the fact that 21 bills were sent to us to be heard. I support Governor Evers’ call for the Special Session on Agriculture, because I have witnessed my colleagues dragging their feet on this issue. I am eager to take meaningful action on bills to support our producers, processors, and rural communities. “Another issue that Governor Evers spoke about was homelessness, and how we can work together to end it. This is an important issue for the 81st, as there aren’t currently any shelter beds for men in Sauk County. Governor Evers introduced Reverend Dave Mowers in his speech, and highlighted his tireless work to bring a shelter to Baraboo. I am proud of the people in the 81st Assembly District – hardworking people like Reverend Mowers. However, I know we can’t rely solely on the efforts of dedicated people in our communities. We also need to work at the state level to support our communities who do this work. “In Governor Evers’ speech, I heard calls to action on important issues like agriculture and homelessness and so much more. I am hopeful that all of us in the Legislature can get to work and do the job we were elected to do. I look forward to hearing and passing bills to bolster our agricultural communities and aid our homeless."

Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse): “It couldn’t be clearer that the public overwhelmingly supports Gov. Evers and Democratic solutions to propel our state forward. Democrats believe in prioritizing the people of Wisconsin and addressing the issues residents face every single day by lowering health care costs, strengthening clean water protections, and expanding economic security for families and seniors. Whether it’s accepting federal health dollars, closing the Dark Store Loophole, investing in local schools or legalizing medical marijuana, Wisconsin residents trust Democratic efforts to tackle the tough issues. “I believe these goals are well within our reach, but time is of the essence. As legislators we cannot ask the people of Wisconsin to settle for any less than they deserve. The longer Republicans refuse to do their job, the longer these challenges facing our communities will persist. “My Democratic colleagues and I remain committed to working with Gov. Evers to advance bold solutions and ensure Wisconsin is a place where the next generation wants to live, work, and raise a family.”

Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mt. Horeb): “I am proud to stand with a governor who genuinely cares for the people he serves. Over the past year, Governor Evers has put politics aside and has offered ideas that will improve the lives of ordinary citizens. His initiatives, focused on tackling the student debt crisis, improving water quality, and improving public health, demonstrate common priorities with Wisconsinites across the state.” “As mentioned in the address, the vaping epidemic is a serious threat to public health. I am thrilled to be working with the governor to face this problem head on, specifically within our schools. Student health is directly correlated to student success, and it is my hope that our commonsense proposal to ban vaping on school premises makes our students safer, healthier, and more successful. I call on my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to do what’s right for our kids, and get this bill to Governor Evers’ desk.” “The governor’s ability to take action on pressing issues with vigor and urgency is why he was elected by the citizens of Wisconsin. I applaud the path and direction he has set for our state and look forward to continuing the work to advance an agenda that work for the people.”

Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire): “Our state accomplished a lot in 2019, but there is still much work to do in the new year. We need to work together on the pressing issues facing our state, from jobs and the economy to health care and criminal justice reform. Job creation should be a priority, but there is more to an economy than just counting jobs – hardworking Wisconsinites deserve jobs that pay well and allow for a good quality of life. “Investing in our workforce is the foundation to growing our economy. The 91st district has one of the highest poverty rates in the state and good paying, family supporting jobs are what we need to move our community forward” “I also stand with Governor Evers in support of nonpartisan redistricting. Fair elections are fundamental to our democratic system, and elected officials shouldn’t be able to ignore their constituents on the issues that matter to them and their families.” “As 2020 begins, I stand ready to work with Governor Evers and my colleagues in both parties on the important issues facing our state. It’s what our constituents want. It is time to set politics aside and work to move Wisconsin forward, together.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau): “During his first year in office, Governor Evers pushed a liberal agenda that taxed too much, spent too much, and would have undone a large number of reforms that turned Wisconsin’s economy around. I’ve been proud to stand with my conservative colleagues in the Senate in opposition to his left-leaning policies. “It is my hope that the governor will spend what is left of the legislative session to focus on issues that put Wisconsin families first. I’m eager to hear his plans for helping agriculture in Wisconsin. Additionally, the Senate will continue our efforts to crack down on repeat violent criminals, and work on a tax cut for hard-working Wisconsinites.” “Over the last decade, Wisconsin has made tremendous strides. The state of our state is strong. Republican-backed reforms continue to fuel our state’s economy and have our state budget in the best shape in decades. I am confident that we will continue to move Wisconsin forward.”

Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit): “Governor Evers’s State of the State address highlighted the successes of the past year, including strong investments in our students and public schools, and our local roads and transportation infrastructure. “Governor Evers also focused on issues that the legislature must take up before the end of this legislative session. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address issues that are important to the people of our state - like non-partisan redistricting, lowering the cost of health care, reducing student loan debt, and closing the dark store loophole. “I am pleased that Governor Evers has called a special session of the legislature next week focused on legislation that will invest in our farmers and rural communities. As a member of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, I am acutely aware that our state is facing an agricultural crisis. I have heard firsthand from farmers about their struggles in a volatile agricultural economy. The Governor previewed common-sense solutions to ensure Wisconsin farmers have the resources they need in these challenging times, including increasing support staff at UW Extension and expanding access to mental health resources. Wisconsin farmers can’t wait, and we must pass common-sense, bipartisan solutions now. “I would like to thank Governor Evers for his continued commitment to bipartisanship, and his dedication to getting things done for the people of Wisconsin. I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature on these critical issues.”

Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton): “There are many issues Governor Evers laid out tonight that Democrats in the legislature are ready and willing to work on with our Republican colleagues. We are ready to get to work on capping insulin prices, finally closing the dark store loophole, addressing homelessness, and many other important priorities. It’s only the beginning of the year, and we have enough time to set politics aside and work on solutions for these issues. One issue I was glad to hear in Governor Evers’ speech was non-partisan redistricting. I agree with Governor Evers that we need to make sure our elections are fair and that people get to choose their politicians, not the other way around. That’s why I recently introduced a constitutional amendment on non-partisan redistricting. The overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites agree that we need fair maps, so let’s give them a chance to vote on it. There is a great opportunity to work together this year and truly address the problems that are facing Wisconsin. The people we represent deserve to have elected officials who show up and get things done for their families. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison): “Over the past year, under the leadership of Governor Evers, we have made strides in moving Wisconsin forward to a more equitable future. From increasing education funding by nearly $100 million dollars and signing into law a multitude of bipartisan bills, to traveling across the state to hear the voices of the people of our state, Governor Evers has proven his commitment to putting politics aside and getting to work for the people of Wisconsin. While Governor Evers has taken great steps forward for our state, tonight he also reflected on the work that remains. We know that Wisconsinites want our government to get to work and to do what is right for themselves, their families, and our communities. We know that Wisconsin residents want real relief including fair wages, reducing student debt and bettering college affordability, and ensuring quality and affordable healthcare. Further, Wisconsinites want fair government through nonpartisan redistricting and campaign finance reforms, which protects the foundational principle of ‘one person, one vote’. Finally, the people of Wisconsin want to help their friends and neighbors through measures such as ensuring clean drinking water and assisting homeless individuals in our state. These are nonpartisan issues that require bipartisan action to be taken. I commend the Governor for recognizing the work that is left to be done for our state, and his call upon the Legislature to come together to address these vital areas. We have a limited time to act as a legislative body before the end of the session, and it is important that the majority party take action now to bring these issues to the Floor. It is past time to set politics aside and to get to work. I am committed to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work across the aisle to fight for these pragmatic policies here in the State Capitol.”

Sen.Van H. Wanggaard (R - Racine): “I was very disappointed in tonight’s speech. “Rather than reach out a hand of partnership, he lectured and scolded. Rather than seeking common ground, he outlined and celebrated an extreme left agenda. Rather than focus on the

future, he focused on old battles and cheap shots. His speaking pattern may sound moderate, but his words and actions are not. “In short, it was the perfect embodiment of his first year in office.”

Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa): “I appreciate the commitment Governor Evers has to making our state the best it can be for its residents. We have worked hard the past year, and I am excited for the hard work to continue in 2020. “Last year, I authored the Fair Maps bill to create a nonpartisan redistricting process for Wisconsin. I am thankful that Governor Evers supports the bipartisan Fair Maps efforts and is continuing our work in 2020 to promote good government and a fair democracy. After all, voters should get to choose their politicians, politicians should not get to choose their voters. “Public health and safety is paramount to my work as a legislator, especially when it comes to our kids. Youth vaping has increased dramatically in the past few years, and I am grateful to work alongside Governor Evers and state agencies with legislation to protect kids from the health risks of vaping and protect consumers from improper business practices. “Small business is the backbone of our state. Governor Evers and I have been working on a small business portal, and we will keep working to go big for small business. “I look forward to continuing my work with Governor Evers and my colleagues in the legislature on the issues that Wisconsinites care about. Forward together.”

Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee): “I was optimistic at this time last year to work with Gov. Evers and legislative Republicans on bipartisan solutions to address the issues facing our communities. What I have found now, however, is that Republican leadership would prefer legislative inaction over advancing the many bipartisan bills that have been introduced this session that have yet to receive the time of day. From bills to protect sex trafficking victims, to bills that are supported by the majority of Wisconsinites like Medicaid expansion and non-partisan redistricting, it is disappointing that Republicans would rather focus on what they can take credit for than pass legislation that would move our state forward. Governor Evers addressed a joint session of the State Assembly and State Senate tonight for his second State of the State Address. In his speech, he outlined the progress that Wisconsin has made so far under his leadership, and laid out a progressive vision for what he intends to achieve in his second year in office and beyond. “After one year in office, Governor Evers has shown that even in divided government, he is committed to investing in our communities and our state, following through on the promises he made to voters. From criminal justice reform to investing in our children, Governor Evers has called on the legislature to act on policies that Wisconsinites want, and frankly, are long overdue. However, there is only so much he can accomplish without the support of legislative Republicans. “I am proud to have a governor that is committed to addressing the racial disparities in Wisconsin, one of the most segregated states in the country. Whether it is closing the achievement gap between white and Black students, increasing the number of Black teachers in our classrooms, or addressing the racial disparities in our criminal justice system and expanding economic growth all over Wisconsin, I look forward to working with Governor Evers and Republicans in making sure that these policies become reality.”

Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison): “I applaud all of the hard work that Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes have done over the last year to prioritize the people of this state over politics. From the historic People’s Budget that funded the needs of communities throughout the state, to important executive actions like creation of the Office of Equity and Inclusion, to simply rebuilding morale among our state workers, we have seen firsthand how different state government can be when we have a Governor who puts kids, families, and communities first. “Tonight’s speech highlighted one issue that I am particularly concerned about—the climate crisis. After the irresponsible policies of the previous administration, the Evers administration has moved our state forward in the last year by recognizing that climate change is real, and we must take it seriously. The Evers administration and Secretary Cole finally brought science back to the Department of Natural Resources, and Lieutenant Governor Barnes has led on the issue of sustainability as Chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change. We owe it to our children and future generations to find solutions to this crisis, and I appreciate all the Evers administration has done and will continue to do to protect our environment. “And among the many initiatives the Governor unveiled tonight, including a Task Force on Student Debt, and several bill to reinvigorate our agricultural economy, perhaps the most important proposal was Governor Evers’ Executive Order to create the People’s Maps Commission so that we can finally bring fair, nonpartisan redistricting to our state. As the Governor stated, despite 70% support for Medicaid expansion and 80% support for medical marijuana legalization, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders, Republican lawmakers have failed to act. Wisconsin needs fair maps so the people of this state can actually choose their lawmakers and hold them accountable, not the other way around. “We have made several strides forward in the last year, and I am excited to continue working with Governor Evers as he leads us toward a fairer, more just Wisconsin.”

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R - Kaukauna): “The work we’ve done over the last year to curb Governor Evers’ liberal wish list has resulted in our state being in a great position,” said Rep. Steineke. “Thanks to our conservative values and willingness to fight for Wisconsin priorities, our students and schools are thriving, healthcare is affordable and accessible, and our state is a great place to live, work, and play.” While the governor was able to expand his view beyond just Madison and Milwaukee tonight, sadly a majority of his State of the State address touted priorities that speak only to liberal hubs. After months of focusing on growing the size of government, expanding welfare, and largely ignoring the needs of rural communities, tonight’s speech was much more of the same. “I’m incredibly disappointed that in the governor’s first year in the East wing, he has not learned that we are able to best serve Wisconsinites when we all come to the table to find solutions that work for everyone,” continued Rep. Steineke. “The governor continues to say that he wants to work across the aisle, but his actions of endlessly pushing the legislature to the side tell a very different story.” Despite the conservative WISCONSIN budget receiving no votes from Democrats, Rep. Steineke is proud that there was bipartisan support for more than 95% of votes in the Assembly. Finding common ground on so many bills was an indicator of the legislature’s ability to work together for the betterment of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, tonight’s speech indicated that this year will bring more instances of the governor working to circumvent the legislative process. In 2019, Governor Evers signed a record 61 executive orders as a first-year governor, indicating an unwillingness to work with the legislature. In tonight’s address, the governor laid out three new executive orders that will once again attempt to remove the co-equal branches of government from the law-making process. “While Governor Evers is focused on finding ways to get around working together, I will continue to focus on the priorities and values of my constituents,” said Rep. Steineke. “The state of our state is strong – and we in the legislature are committed to doing the hard work needed to keep it that way.”

Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills): "I was encouraged to hear Governor Evers celebrate the investments in the budget passed by the Joint Committee on Finance and Republicans - even though not a single Democrat voted in favor of the plan. Ironically, Evers' 95% bipartisan rate could have been even higher if Democrats had supported these investments instead of playing politics. Wisconsin continues to thrive because Republicans prevented Governor Evers from hiking taxes by more than $1 billion and putting billions more on the credit cards. Instead, Republicans delivered a balanced budget that taxpayers could afford. We delivered a middle-class tax cut and provided the largest real dollar increase for K-12 education in our state's history. Our reforms and careful budgeting helped turn around Wisconsin's economy, and we won't go back. It's great to hear Governor Evers is traveling the state, but too often his ideas continue to originate from Madison. He ignored rural Wisconsin in his last budget and even tried to raise taxes on businesses that supply farmers. I'm glad he is realizing his mistake. I'm disappointed the governor continues to ignore the workforce shortage in our state. It's also shocking that the former DPI Secretary refuses to address why so many students aren't reading at their grade level. Instead of lecturing, I encourage him to listen to voices throughout Wisconsin and learn to work together on these issues. I'm proud of the work my colleagues and I have accomplished, not only this session, but over the last decade. Our reforms and investments are working. The state of the state is strong. Now, it's time to continue moving Wisconsin forward."

Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette): “Governor Evers’ sudden concern for rural Wisconsin and our agriculture industry is ironic given that just a year ago he proposed raising taxes on the agriculture industry to pay for expanded welfare programs,” said Rep. Nygren. “Governor Evers spent his first year in office catering to his far-left liberal friends in Madison. No amount of rhetoric can cover his failed record of putting rural Wisconsin and our farmer behind liberal special interests.” “Unfortunately, Governor Evers spent his first year in office trying to undo all the positive momentum of the last eight years,” said Rep. Nygren. “Between the largest property tax increase in the last 10 years, attempts to put more Wisconsinites on welfare, and a blatant disregard for

state law, the last year for Governor Evers has been unacceptable. Wisconsin needs Governor Evers to change course in year two.” “The state of the state is strong, not because of Governor Evers, but in spite of him,” said Rep. Nygren. “Republicans in the Legislature have spent the last year listening to families all across Wisconsin and advancing an agenda for all of Wisconsin, not just Madison and Milwaukee.

Governor Evers needs to reverse course and begin listening to all of Wisconsin instead of only the liberal special interests.”

Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D - Madison): “Governor Evers acknowledged that education-related debt creates issues of access for our Wisconsin students and their families. Tackling the student loan debt crisis would make education more accessible for folks in Wisconsin. What’s best for kids is what’s best for our state.” Rep. Stubbs stated. “Governor Evers knows that we should make voting more accessible for Wisconsinites, not more difficult. We need nonpartisan redistricting to make sure that our elections are fair and that people get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around.” “Governor Evers discussed his Executive Orders #1 and #59 which affirm diversity, inclusion, respect, and dignity for Wisconsin workers and communities. Governor Evers is committed to creating access to equal opportunities for all Wisconsinites."

Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee): “It was refreshing to hear Governor Evers’ State of the State address. In his address, he outlined the successes and challenges faced in his first year as governor as well as his plans for the immediate future. I applaud Governor Evers for creating a Task Force on Student Debt. Because of looming student debt, millennials and other young adults are struggling to purchase homes and support families. I hope the task force will tackle the issues of predatory lending by for-profit colleges and other abusive practices to protect Wisconsinites struggling with student loan debt. As a person with substantial student loan debt, I understand the frustration that comes from having loans balloon with compounding interest. Young adults are stifled because of the debt and are having to wait longer to make significant purchases and start families which was not the case for prior generations. Student debt should not be a life sentence but for many in our state it is. I was excited to hear about the upcoming special session to address agriculture. Serving on the Agriculture Committee, allows me the opportunity to showcase and educate others on the expansion of urban farming. In order for our state to move forward, urban as well as rural communities must work together to expand the economic interests of our state. Governor Evers’ plan to connect farmers beyond the traditional scope of agriculture is a step in the right direction. I am hopeful at the prospects of both rural and urban farmers working together to increase hemp production, agribusiness manufacturing and expanding the accessibility of fresh produce to communities who live in food deserts. I also support the Governor’s foresight on redistricting. The Governor’s redistricting plan would also impact our entire state but most importantly communities of color. In the state legislature, minority representation dropped significantly due to partisan gerrymandering, resulting in only twelve members of color serving in the entire legislature. I intend to support every measure possible that will allow Wisconsinites the ability to choose their representatives, instead of political patronage choosing for them. In all, I am confident in the governor’s plans to move Wisconsin forward, and I am hopeful that all members of the legislature will heed the call of the people of Wisconsin to put partisan politics aside and do the work of moving the needle for residents of our state.”

Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg): “Wisconsin continues on the right path thanks to the work of Legislative Republicans. In his speech tonight, Governor Evers articulated a vision that may resonate in Madison and Milwaukee, but falls well short of the values and priorities of my constituents. The Governor plans to spend too much, tax too much and increase the size of state government at the expense of hard working Wisconsinites. “While Governor Evers acknowledged the challenges facing rural Wisconsin, his policy proposals during his first year as Governor have not aided farmers or their neighbors. He proposed ending the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, a key driver of economic growth in Wisconsin. His proposed budget prioritized urban schools and their students over their rural peers. His agencies have also pursued policies and regulations that will increase the cost for businesses throughout our state, including farmers. Governor Evers’ agenda will not benefit rural Wisconsin or my constituents. “I look forward to working on behalf of my constituents to ensure that Wisconsin continues on the path of prosperity and success.”