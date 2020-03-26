WisDOT: Local road closures under I-39/90 in Janesville start next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Local road closures under the interstate in Janesville are set to to start the week of March 30.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Mount Zion Avenue and Palmer Drive will be closed under I-39/90 in Janesville, starting Monday, March 30. The Ruger Avenue closure under the interstate will also be extended.
- Mount Zion Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, March 30, to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3.
- Palmer Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3.
- UPDATE: Ruger Avenue, which was closed this week under I-39/90, will reopen at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30.