WisDOT asks drivers share the road during "Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month"

WisDOT is asking drivers to share the road as Wisconsin celebrates “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month" this May.

Transportation officials say about 550,000 Wisconsin residents hold a motorcycle license.

"Because of their smaller profile, it’s easy to misjudge the speed and distance of an approaching motorcycle,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety, in a written statement.

“That’s why we ask car and truck drivers to look twice at motorcycles before pulling out from a stop sign, turning left at an intersection or changing lanes," Pabst urges.

According to WisDOT's count, there were 1,799 motorcycle crashes in which 1,532 motorcyclists were injured and 81 were killed in 2019 in Wisconsin.

WisDOT asks drivers to:

- If you’re driving a car or truck, watch carefully for motorcycles before pulling out from a stop sign, turning left or changing lanes;

- Motorcyclists should wear all the gear, all the time, including visible and protective equipment;

- Anticipate potential problems by focusing on the road ahead. Gravel or other debris on roadways present special challenges for motorcyclists;

- Get properly licensed. Consider taking a motorcycle safety course.

WisDOT adds that the average age of a motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash increased from 30 years old in 1992 to 45 in 2019.