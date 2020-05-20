WisDOT asks drivers to be extra careful as deer activity increases

Authorities are calling drivers to be extra careful as deer become more active across Wisconsin's roadways in May and June.

WisDOT and the State Patrol said in a release Wednesday that female deer are now searching for places to give birth, as well as young deer deciding to separate from their mothers.

Crashes between deer and vehicles often peak in the fall, WisDOT reports. However, the May/June period is when motorists are most likely to be injured after hitting a deer.

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 18,408 reported deer-on-vehicle crashes, the DNR says, leading 555 motorists becoming injured and nine fatalities. Of the nine fatalities, six were motorcyclists.

“The best thing motorists can do to protect themselves and avoid hitting a deer is buckle up, slow down and scan the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety, in the release.

Counties with the most traffic and larger deer populations experience the most deer-on-vehicle crashes. See WisDOT's county breakdown of those incidents here.

WisDOT offers the following tips to avoid deer crashes :