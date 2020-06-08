WisDOT calls for caution after road buckle forces vehicle to roll into median

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is calling drivers to be extra cautious after a motorist reportedly hit a pavement buckle caused by the hot temps and rolled into the roadway's median.

WisDOT posted to social media Monday to say that the motorist in a sports-utility vehicle wasn't paying attention when they hit a road buckle on WIS 35 near Hudson in St. Croix County.

The impact caused the vehicle to then roll into the median of the roadway. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to WisDOT.

Buckles happen when hot temperatures cause parts of the road to expand, and sometimes burst, becoming a hazard to drivers.

"Continued warm temperatures this week could increase the chance of pavement buckles. Please be alert," WisDOT said in the social media post.