WisDOT changes course, will add town's name to exit

A town that felt forgotten by state officials is getting its own sign again.

In an update to a story from last week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently put up a sign for a Highway 151 exit that listed "Ridgevue Road," rather than Ridgeway, the town's name.

The community claimed the sign would confuse drivers who aren't familiar with the area.

NBC15 learned Wednesday from the Iowa County Commissioner that WisDOT ordered a new sign that will say Ridgeway.

The Commissioner added that it should be installed by the end of March.

