WisDOT considers opening Beltline shoulder lanes during peak travel times

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is considering improvements to the Madison Beltline that include opening some shoulder lanes to traffic.

One option includes resurfacing the pavement, making drainage improvements, and replacing median barrier walls.

WisDOT officials are also considering upgrades to the median shoulders so drivers can use them as travel lanes. Those lanes would be open during peak travel hours.

Officials said the added capacity would improve mobility and safety between I-39/90 and Whitney Way. This section currently handles 120,000 vehicles per day. Changeable message signs would be used to indicate when the shoulder is available for use.

According to WisDOT, the part-time shoulder use practice is in at least 17 states.

Officials believe the changes could be implemented as early as 2021.

There is a public meeting on Wednesday, July 24. It will be in the Community Room at the Village on Park. Brief, formal presentations are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

