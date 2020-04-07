WisDOT further restricts in-person services at DMV

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is further restricting in-person service all Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Customer Service Centers.

Starting Wednesday, the service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions.

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL), voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process (IDPP) and new Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting will be avalable by appointment only, according to WisDOT.

To make an appointment for one of these essential services while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.

This action by WisDOT furthers the limitation of face-to-face services that began on March 23.

More information and online services that are available can be found here.