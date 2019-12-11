WisDOT highway signs feature nod to ‘A Christmas Story,’ a holiday classic

A WisDOT sign featuring a nod to the classic "A Christmas Story." (Source: Wisconsin Department of Transportation).
Updated: Wed 4:12 PM, Dec 11, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- WisDOT officials got into the Christmas spirit on Wednesday after posting a photo of a festive highway sign.

In a nod to the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” the sign read: “Life is fra-gee-lay. Slow down.”

In the film [WATCH CLIP HERE], Mr. Parker is opening a wooden box containing the infamous leg lamb when he tries to spell out “fragile” written on its side.

Instead, he pronounces it as “Fra-gee-lay… it must be Italian!” Parker says in the film. Mrs. Parker is quick to correct him, saying that “I think that says FRAGILE, dear.”

 