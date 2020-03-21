WisDOT keeping truck stops open to support truckers during outbreak

Even with the country in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s truck drivers are still hitting the highways and the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation wants them to know their efforts during this time is important.

“Wisconsin recognizes and deeply appreciates the nation’s truckers who are hard at work to move medical supplies, keep grocery stores in stock and provide other essential equipment,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

To make sure that those truckers have a spot to stop along their routes, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation says it’s currently committed to keeping all 28 of its rest areas open and running normally.

“For truckers, rest areas offer an important resource, and we are working hard to clean and maintain them,” Thompson explained.

In addition to the rest areas, five truck safety weight enforcement facilities will allow parking and their restrooms and vending machines are open.

