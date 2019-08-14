WisDOT launches podcast featuring Gov. Evers

A new podcast is available that discusses transportation challenges and opportunities in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) launched its first episode of "Transportation Connects Us" on Wednesday.

In the episode, Governor Tony Evers and WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson discuss what concerns there are for transportation needs in the state. The episode also discusses the need for better roads and the importance of ongoing funding.

WisDOT’s new monthly podcast series will focus on various transportation issues, including: transportation safety; engineering; multi-modal investments; and DMV topics.

