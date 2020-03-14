WisDOT to issue COVID-19 relief effort supply permits

Permits for the transport of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to a statement from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The permits expire on March 28.

COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits will allow for additional supplies to be moved across Wisconsin interstates, most highways and local roadways by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations. Overweight permits may be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and fees shall be waived for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin highways, according to the statement.

The permits do not apply to class II highways, posted bridges, and local highways with special and seasonal weight limit postings. More information can be found here.

Permits issued by WisDOT authorize the operation of any vehicle combination at a maximum gross weight up to of 88,000 pounds. Interstate and intrastate carriers providing direct emergency relief to supply grocery retailers are relieved from the requirements contained in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

The permits authorize the wavier of fees required to obtain a 72-hour trip permit for vehicles travelling into Wisconsin that are not registered in Wisconsin nor enrolled in the International Registration Plan (IRP) or the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA).

All other applicable state and federal laws remain in full force and effect. The Secretary of the Department of Transportation may suspend, alter, or amend the permit as necessary, according to the statement.

Instructions to apply for a COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permit and additional information can be found here.