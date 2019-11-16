Wisconsin announces kickoff time for home finale vs Purdue

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks the tackle of Purdue safety Navon Mosley (27) on his way to scoring a game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. The sophomore is a finalist for a second straight year for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best running back. He’s 131 yards short of his first 2,000-yard season as the Badgers get ready to play Minnesota this weekend in the annual rivalry game for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Hours after their 37-21 victory over Nebraska, Wisconsin athletics announced the time for kickoff for their final home game of the season against Purdue which will be 3 P.M.

This will be the second 3 P.M. kickoff for the Badgers this season, with the game being broadcasted on FOX.

Wisconsin has won 13 straight over Purdue and a win on Saturday along with a Minnesota victory against Northwestern would set up a a Big Ten West championship game in the final week of the season when Wisconsin heads to Minnesota.

 