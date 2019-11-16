Wisconsin announces kickoff time for home finale vs Purdue

Hours after their 37-21 victory over Nebraska, Wisconsin athletics announced the time for kickoff for their final home game of the season against Purdue which will be 3 P.M.

This will be the second 3 P.M. kickoff for the Badgers this season, with the game being broadcasted on FOX.

Wisconsin has won 13 straight over Purdue and a win on Saturday along with a Minnesota victory against Northwestern would set up a a Big Ten West championship game in the final week of the season when Wisconsin heads to Minnesota.

