Wisconsin worst state for racial equality in economy: study

Wisconsin was ranked the worst state for racial equality in employment and wealth, according to a new study.

WalletHub's study compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight key metrics, in order to compare the difference between white and black Americans in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate.

Wisconsin placed 50th for the lowest racial equality, just above the District of Columbia, in last place. Other Midwestern states ranked just above the Badger state in racial inequality in their economy: Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and above them Ohio.

At the other end, New Mexico is ranked as the state with the highest racial equality in its economy, followed by Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii and Texas.

According to WalletHub, the average white family has a net worth of $171,000, compared to just $17,150 for the average Black family in the U.S. A further 3.2 percent of executive or senior-level positions are held by Black Americans, even though the demographic only makes up 13 percent of the country's population.