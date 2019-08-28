Wisconsin National Guard deploying soldiers to Ukraine in fall

Approximately 160 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters will mobilize for deployment to Ukraine this fall.

The brigade headquarters, based in Camp Douglas, will deploy in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, where it will serve as the headquarters element overseeing a group of multinational “partner and advise training teams” – or PATTs – based at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in western Ukraine, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The Red Arrow Soldiers will work alongside several NATO allies to assist in defending Ukraine.

Since 2015, U.S. Army Europe has trained and advised Ukrainian security forces in western Ukraine by mentoring Ukrainian cadre and assisting in the development and enhancement of ranges and training areas.

The Wisconsin National Guard is planning a sendoff ceremony for the deploying troops and will release those details at a later date.