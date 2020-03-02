Wisconsin Badgers rank No. 24 in latest AP poll

UW Men's Basketball is now ranked No. 24 in the AP's latest Top 25 poll after beating Minnesota 71-69 on Sunday. It's the first ranking for the Badgers this season.

Wisconsin (19-10, 12-6) has now won six straight games and sit in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten.

The Badgers lost only one game in February, at Minnesota as they join seven other teams from the Big Ten in the Top 25, five of which they beat this season.

Next Wisconsin will host Northwestern on Wednesday night for an 8 PM tip, which will be their final home game.