Wisconsin Academy turns 150 years old

Many students learn about the history of Wisconsin in their studies, but they are able to obtain that knowledge because of the work from the Wisconsin Academy.

The Wisconsin Academy is made up of a group of scholars and scientists that are dedicated to discovering the rich natural history of Wisconsin. The academy has been studying the state for 150 years. It was founded in 1870 with the mission to create connections between people and ideas in Wisconsin.

A special exhibit has been set up in the James Watrous Gallery inside the Overture Center to commemorate the milestone. The exhibit is called Collections and Connections.

Inside the exhibit you can see skeletons of indigenous animals, dried specimens of insects and dozens of books detailing the findings from the scientists and scholars who were a part of the Wisconsin Academy throughout their 150 years of existence.

The exhibit is open in the gallery Wednesday through Sunday. It is free for anyone to come and see. More information click here.