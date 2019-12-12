Wisconsin Ag bankers anticipate more loans in 2020: poll

A new suggests that Wisconsin agricultural bankers are feeling optimistic, especially will milk prices on the rise.

A recent poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association found that just over half responded that they anticipate an increase in agricultural loans next year. Just over 30 percent of respondents said the current lending levels will continue, Wisconsin Ag Connection reports.

The poll also found that liquidity is a top concern for bankers, followed by farm-level incomes and uncertainty for tariffs and trade, according to the Ag Connection.

