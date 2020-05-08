Wisconsin Air National Guard plans fly-overs on May 12

Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing is planning a flyover across our area in support of health care workers and first responders during the pandemic.

Four F-16 Fighting Falcons plan to fly over locations across the state on Tuesday, May 12. It's part of the nation-wide campaign "Operation American Resolve," designed to show appreciation for the thousands of workers fighting on the front lines.

Locations they plan to fly over include Madison, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah.

“The 115th Fighter Wing is proud to serve our state and nation, especially during times of emergency, and we are excited to be able to show our gratitude to our partners and heroes in our communities, said Col. Jon Kalberer, 115th Operations Group commander, in a statement Friday.

The Guard says residents in the areas designated above should view the flyover safely from home, while maintaining all social distancing recommendations and guidelines set forth in the “Safer At Home” order.