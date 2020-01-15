Wisconsin Assembly GOP override vote on nurse bill fails

Republicans have failed to override Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would make it easier to become a nurse's aide in Wisconsin.

The vote fell short Wednesday after Democrats who previously voted for the proposal did not support the override.

The bill at issue would reduce the number of training hours needed to become a certified nursing assistant from 120 to 75, the minimum required by federal regulations. Supporters said lowering the state's standards by 45 hours would help address a shortage of caregivers in the state.

Evers and fellow Democrats who opposed the bill said they objected to lowering training requirements.