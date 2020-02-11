Wisconsin Assembly passes bill making bestiality a felony

The state Assembly has passed a bill that would make having sex with an animal a felony.

Right now bestiality is a misdemeanor. The bill would create a new crime punishable by up to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Sentences would vary depending on the circumstances, such as whether the animal dies and whether a child is present or coerced into sex with an animal.

Convicts would have to register as sex offenders. The Assembly passed the measure on a voice vote Tuesday evening.

The Senate passed the bill in October. It goes next to Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it.