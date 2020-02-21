Wisconsin Assembly passes bill to combat PFAS pollution

The state Assembly has passed a bill designed to combat PFAS pollution in drinking water.

The measure would require the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study PFAS pollution and the Department of Natural Resources to develop emergency rules for certifying laboratories to test for the presence of PFAS.

The DNR also would have to test for the chemicals in water systems and private wells near contaminated sites. The department also would have to provide clean drinking water for people in those areas.

The Assembly passed the bill 62-35 early Friday morning before adjourning for the year. The measure now goes to the state Senate.

