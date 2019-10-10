Democrats blast GOP accommodations for disabled lawmaker

The Democratic leader of the Wisconsin Assembly says Republican Speaker Robin Vos is "clearly drunk with power" because of proposed rule changes that make accommodations for disabled lawmaker but also allow for multiple attempts on veto overrides.

The Assembly planned to vote Thursday on the rules.

They include allowing paralyzed Democratic state Rep. Jimmy Anderson to call into committee meetings as he had requested. Republicans initially declined his request.

But they also include other provisions that Democrats say limit their power, including allowing for multiple veto override votes.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz calls the GOP proposal "disgusting," a "disgrace" and "just another black eye to Wisconsin."

Republicans had offered to vote separately on the veto override proposal, but Democrats objected.