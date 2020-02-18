Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill targeting drug prices

Importing cheaper prescription drugs to Florida was one of the most hotly contested fights of the 2019 legislative session. (Tom Varco/ CC BY-SA 3.0)
Updated: Tue 9:58 AM, Feb 18, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Assembly is slated to vote on a bipartisan bill designed to lower the cost of prescription drugs. The measure that's up for a vote Tuesday is part of a growing call nationwide to do something about rising prescription drug prices.

A lack of transparency has created a system in which drugmakers, middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers and other health care providers all benefit from increasing prices.

The bill targets pharmacy benefit managers. They are a critical part of the distribution and sales chain between manufacturer and consumer.

The bill would impose new regulations and requirements designed to lower prices.

 