Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan’s winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory Thursday night.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Down by four, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines was fouled with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Michigan’s Brandon Johns came up with the rebound and was fouled. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Wisconsin held on.

Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.

Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run to go back ahead by double digits. It was 59-45 with just over 12 minutes left.

It was 70-67 after a layup by Simpson, and Wisconsin took a timeout. There wasn’t much ball movement on the next possession, but that didn’t matter when Trice let a 3 fly from the left wing, and it went in.

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers (11) than Michigan attempted (10).

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have won 19 of their last 25 games against Michigan, and this was an impressive showing in a matchup of Big Ten teams that have both played well lately.

Michigan: With Brooks sidelined, the Wolverines weren’t at their best defensively and fell too far behind against a team that doesn’t make many mistakes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Badgers were pretty far down the list of others receiving votes this week, but they’re building a case to return to the Top 25. Michigan may drop out after a home loss.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Minnesota on Sunday. Wisconsin lost the first meeting 70-52 on Feb. 5.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes beat Michigan 61-58 on Feb. 4.