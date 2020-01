If saving money is part of your New Year’s Resolutions, serve up some easy, cheap ground beef meals. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates quick, economical meals that only require one skillet for simple clean up.

The Beef and Ramen Lettuce Wraps are perfect for company as an appetizer or for any day of the week.

The Wild West Beef Hash makes for a savory breakfast or meal that’s full of flavor.

To view more recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council, click here.