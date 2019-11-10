Wisconsin Beef Council: Easy one-pot pasta dinners

These beef and pasta dinners are sure to please all the picky eaters in your house. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares two yummy recipes with us.

The One Pot Lasagna Pastaa recipe is a less muss, less fuss meal. It's a blend of all the basics: ground beef, zucchini, pasta, sauce, and cheese.

The Chuckwagon Beef and Pasta. dinner is a one-pan dish with ground beef and wagon wheel pasta mixed with barbecue sauce to create a kid-friendly dish.

