Wisconsin Beef Council: Ground beef recipes as you cook more at home

Many of us are cooking more at home, as we're stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates how to make Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls and Slow Cooked Beef Risotto.

For the Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls recipe, click here.

For the Slow Cooked Beef Risotto recipe, click here.

As you limit your trips to the grocery store, Horkan suggests stocking up and freezing ground beef. For tips from the Wisconsin Beef Council, click here.