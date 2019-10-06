Wisconsin Beef Council: How to Sous Vide flank steak

Sous vide cooking was once a high-end technique limited to professional kitchens, but sous vide has grown in popularity among home chefs thanks to the availability of affordable water circulator wands.

What makes sous vide so appealing is the ability to cook beef (and most anything else) to a precise temperature over an extended period of timeminimizing the risk of over-cooking and resulting in exceptionally tender, juicy meat. Most beef cuts can be cooked sous vide, including larger, tougher cuts such as Short Ribs or Chuck Roast, but rich, well-marbled cuts such as Ribeye and Strip Steak also really benefit from this preparation.

Angie Horkan from Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates the proper technique to make a tasty sous vide recipe.