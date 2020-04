Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates how to cook a beef top sirloin steak with a tomato-caper sauce served over a bed of orzo and asparagus.

The recipe is heart-healthy and filled with meats and vegetables and easy to cook on either the grill or a skillet.

To get the full recipe: click HERE.

For more recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council, head over to Beef Tips.com