Wisconsin Better Business Bureau issues warning on scams centered on coronavirus

Scammers are taking advantage of the fear surrounding coronavirus.

Employees with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau report that these new scams are expected to increase over the next few weeks.

Currently, people across the country are receiving phone calls and links sent in e-mails or text messages from con artists claiming to be the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Many of those claim to offer new information about coronavirus.

The Southwest Wisconsin Director for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Tiffany Schultz, said not to give out any information to an unsolicited caller.

If you click a link, malware could be put on your phone or computer, and your personal information could be stolen.

Schultz also said to watch out for third party sellers on websites, such as Amazon or Walmart.

"It might be fake [medicine], it might be old product it might be used face-masks it might be face masks that look like they're a really good price, but they're really old or tainted, they might be getting your credit card information and never shipping you the product," Schultz said.

Schultz said to do some research on the items and the website you're purchasing from before ordering anything.