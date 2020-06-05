Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 20K, Dane Co. hits 800

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began surpassed 20,000 on Friday, the latest Department of Health Services figures show. Additionally, Dane County cases hit the 800 mark.

A notable drop in the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the past day, though, sent the percentage of all people who have been tested over that span to one of its lowest points in weeks.

DHS' daily tracker shows new, confirmed cases fell Friday to 357, while total tests conducted inched up to 12,322, drove the percentage that positive to 2.9 percent, which is only the third time in the past couple weeks that the percentage fell below three percent.

Seven more deaths were recorded, the fewest since the beginning of the week. That increases the total number of people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 to 633, DHS reports.

Breakdown of county results

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 5 / 1

Brown: 2,369 / 38

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 800 / 29

Dodge: 394 / 3

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 70 / 0

Green Lake: 22 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 122 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 29 / 0

Marquette: 5 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,547 / 317

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 682 / 20

Sauk: 81 / 3

Waukesha: 778 / 32