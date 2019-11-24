Wisconsin Christmas tree supplies high this year

With the holiday season just around the corner, many families are starting their search for the perfect Christmas tree. While some states are facing a short supply — and the possibility of rising prices — that is not a problem for Wisconsin tree farms.

For families already out looking for their tree, they have plenty to choose from. Wisconsin tree farms are thriving this season, while other major-producer states like Oregon and North Carolina are struggling.

"North Carolina, which was a huge producer of Christmas trees, actually has less trees because of the recession back in '08, '09," said Greg Hann, president of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producer Association.

Hann also owns a Christmas tree farm in Oregon. He said Wisconsin farmers are helping fill in the gaps for some states facing tighter supplies.

"We're shipping more to Californias, Florida, down south more," Hann said.

NBC15 reached out to several other tree farms in Dane County. Many told us they are seeing an uptick in customers, but they expect to have enough trees to meet their demand.

"Business has always been increasing, probably the last 20 years, business has been increasing," Hann said. "Those millennials and all the generations are coming, wanting to do stuff with their kids."

Heavy rain over the last few years has caused problems for some smaller farms, but other farms have seen a benefit from the weather.

"We're one of the agricultural crops that love the rain, it's been wonderfully beneficial to us," Hann said, explaining that many tree species popular for Christmas trees need more rainfall than Wisconsin typically gets.

The abundance of Christmas tress this season means Wisconsin families should be able to find the perfect one.

Some farmers told NBC15 that they are feeling a little bit of pressure. With Thanksgiving late this November, farms are facing a shorter time period to get their trees sold — many farms rely on the weekends after Thanksgiving for most of their business. However, at least one farmer said he has already received calls from customers wanting to come out as soon as possible.

