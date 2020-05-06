More people vote in Wisconsin Conservation Congress's 'Spring Questionnaire' than ever before

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress says it received a record-setting 64,943 responses on topics from baiting and feeding deer to the use of non-toxic ammunition on state-owned land.

In a statement Wednesday, the Congress says the 72 public meetings where people would have voted for its "Spring Hearing Questionnaire" were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

So instead, the Congress moved the vote online, where residents could cast their votes from April 13-16.

“I continue to be amazed by the level of participation by Wisconsinites. It shows very clearly how much people care about the natural resources of this state,” said Wisconsin Conservation Congress Chair Larry Bonde.

The Spring Hearing Questionnaire offer a chance for the public to weigh in on natural-resource-related questions, as well as resolutions previously proposed. The Hearings are also when the public elects delegates to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

“Given that this was only the second year we offered an online opportunity, and the extenuating circumstances with the COVID-19, I’m thrilled we had this opportunity in place to provide people an avenue for input," Bonde adds.

