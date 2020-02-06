Wisconsin DHS: 4 more people being tested for coronavirus

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says they are investigating four more potential cases of coronavirus following Wednesday’s announcement that an individual in Dane Co. was confirmed to have the virus.

The individuals were flagged because they met CDC requirements for possible new coronavirus cases. All four are self-isolated or self-quarantined. To protect their privacy, health officials did not provide any information about the four individuals' identities or where they live.

Including those four cases, health officials are waiting for the results from six total patients. The agency says it will take one to two weeks to get results.

The agency said travel history and close contact with a patient are the main criteria for health departments to track.

They defined close contact as being within six feet of an infected person.

The confirmed case was a patient who contracted it while in China celebrating the Chinese New Year, officials said. The person was taken straight from the airport to UW-Madison’s hospital. From there, the patient went home and remains self-quaratined and, they noted the family is being very cooperative.

They did note that no one at the airport at the same time as the confirmed case is at risk and the only ones on the plane who would be at risk are those sitting in the same row as an infected person or those two rows in front or behind them.

Earlier, health officials said everyone who was at risk following that case has been contacted.