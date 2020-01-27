Wisconsin DHS: Six in Wisconsin undergo extra testing for coronavirus

As health officials across the globe brace for coronavirus, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted there have been no confirmed cases in the state so far.

In a conference call Monday afternoon, the agency said six people have undergone additional testing to determine if they were infected with the potentially deadly virus. Test results for one of the individuals have come back negative, however the five other results are still outstanding.

“DHS is actively monitoring this outbreak and working with our local, state, and federal partners to be able to respond quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of this virus and a likelihood of exposure,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “While all information we have so far shows there is low risk to the general public, we take new infectious diseases seriously and are taking precautions.”

Health officials did not say if any of those given the extra testing were from the University of Wisconsin’s Platteville campus, which last week said they were monitoring six students for coronavirus after their return from Wuhan, China, where the disease is believed to have originated.

University spokesperson Paul Erickson told NBC15 on Monday that there are “no immediate or known threats on campus,” but did not specifically address the students’ current status. He added that as the new semester gets underway, the UWP will continue to monitor for signs of coronavirus and follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far there have been five confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. Two are in Southern California and one each in Chicago, Arizona, and Washington State.

Authorities in China reported 2,744 people sickened and 81 killed by the new coronavirus.

