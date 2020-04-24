WI DHS releases data regarding state's number of recovered patients

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released new statistics that highlight the state’s number of recovered COVID-19 patients.

As of Thursday, 46% or 2,313 of the state’s 5,051 cases have recovered. Five percent, or 257 have died. And 49%, or 2,481 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

