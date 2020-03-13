Wisconsin DHS: 19 positive cases, 167 negative tests for COVID-19

Wisconsin health officials say there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

During a media briefing Friday afternoon, they said the cases jumped this week to 19 confirmed cases.One of those patients have recovered and released from self-quarantine.

Five of the confirmed cases are in Dane County.

There were also 167 people who tested negative. One of the confirmed cases has recovered from the virus.

They also discussed where they are in the investigation, testing process, and what steps people can take to avoid illness.

According to DHS on Thursday, seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in Wisconsin since Feb. 5. 84 other people had negative test results.

DHS said the virus is not widespread in the state.

PREVENTATIVE MEASURES

DHS recommends people to take every day preventative actions to slow the spread of the virus, including:

