DMV extends driver license, CDL expiration dates during public health emergency

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is enacting a one-day closure of its facilities to deep clean and modify work spaces in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

When DMVs reopen, DOT will be extending expiration dates for licenses up to 60 days, among other temporary changes.

DOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a release Wednesday that all DMV Customer Service Centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 20. Service centers will reopen on Monday, March 23.

When the DMVs reopen, DOT will be enacting several temporary chances during the public health emergency:

- Driver licenses and CDLs that expire during this public health emergency will be automatically extended 60 days.

- Late fees will be waived. The driver record, visible to law enforcement, will show the extension and that the driver license is valid.

- All driver skills tests are being cancelled as of March 18 until further notice.

- Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone (or paper), not in-person.

Social distancing

When the DMVs reopen on March 23, in-person customer service will be restricted by appointment only to only new driver licenses and issuing identification cards. To learn more head to their website here.