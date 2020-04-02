Wisconsin DNR cancels all burn permits until further notice

The Wisconsin DNR has canceled all burning permits until further notice, due to the coronavirus.

"In order to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Wisconsin, we are taking proactive measures by suspending all DNR burning permits until further notice," according to the DNR's website.

All burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection areas is prohibited at this time, the DNR says.

However, if the ground is completely snow-covered and will remain so during the burn, burning permits are not required and burning is allowed at any time, according to the DNR.

The DNR says the restriction is due to the coronavirus.

"Emergency responders and firefighters have an increased need to take pandemic precautions so they remain available to continue to protect the public from wildfires and reduce the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Remember to report wildfires by dialing 911 immediately," according to the department.

Learn more on the DNR's website.

