Wisconsin DNR names new chief warden

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will start the new year with a new chief warden. DNR Secretary Preston Cole said Monday that Capt. Casey Krueger will replace retiring Chief Warden Todd Schaller in January.

"We thank Chief Schaller for his outstanding public service and look forward to working with Capt. Krueger in his new position," Cole said. "Wisconsin is fortunate to have these dedicated officers who protect our precious natural resources and the people who enjoy them."

Krueger currently leads DNR warden teams working in south-central Wisconsin. He also has served as a field warden in Oconto and Columbia counties as well as the supervisor of a warden team based in Lincoln County.

"I'm extremely honored to step into the role of chief warden to continue working with our dedicated, passionate men and women who encompass the Department of Natural Resources," Krueger said.

Schaller will retire after more than 30 years of service.

